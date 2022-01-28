UPDATE: New York truck driver killed in crash on I-81 in Hagerstown

UPDATE (11:09 a.m.) — The identity of the deceased truck driver has been released as Simrat of Queens, NY from Friday’s early morning crash.

The tractor trailer traveled off the roadway and overturned, according to Maryland State Police. Simrat was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was unrestrained and ejected from the truck.

There were no other injuries or vehicles involved, according to MSP.

The interstate was shut down for a short time during the investigation while one lane of I-81 Northbound was used by the towing company to upright the tractor trailer.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A truck driver was killed in a crash along I-81 around 1:30 a.m. Friday in Hagerstown, troopers say.

Maryland State Police say a tractor trailer loaded with produce hit the guardrail along the highway and flipped over. The guardrail ripped through the tractor’s cab, killing the driver.

State police troopers say it could take several hours to remove the wreckage and lift the loaded trailer back onto its wheels.

Troopers at the scene told WDVM 25 they are trying to keep one lane open, but the situation is still very fluid.

MDSP is working to confirm the identity of the driver and notify family members.