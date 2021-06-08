Trone Secures Over $42 Million for Local Infrastructure Projects in Transportation Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone has secured over $42 million dollars for local infrastructure projects in Maryland’s sixth district.

This transportation bill includes improvements to US route 15 in Frederick, Maryland, 1-81 in Hagerstown, Cumberland bridge replacement, and electric busses in Montgomery County.

The funding was secured through the “The Member Designated Projects Program” which is apart of the $547 billion surface transportation reauthorization bill — “INVEST in America Act”.

Trone said, ““The infrastructure funding I was able to get in this bill for Maryland’s Sixth District will spur economic growth, create jobs, and improve quality of life. This funding will go to our communities where local leaders have told us they need it most. It’s about time we listen to what our communities need and invest in those projects.”

The transportation bill includes eight projects Trone requested and they will be considered at a hearing in the transportation and infrastructure committee Wednesday.