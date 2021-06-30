Trone Secures nearly $550,000 in funding for Frederick’s Flood Mitigation Project

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone announced that he secured $534,977 in funding for flood mitigation in Frederick, Maryland as part of the FY 2022 Department of Homeland Security funding bill.

After the floods in 2018 the City of Frederick worked with Army Corps of Engineers on a number of project areas that saw significant surface flooding such as the Motter Avenue Area with the goal of protecting homeowners from property damage and flood-related injury.

Mayor Michael O’ Connor says this project is about capacity building to mitigate for climate change and this funding will allow the city to move much more quickly in their process of addressing these issues critical to residents. Furthermore it will allow the city to potentially take funding in the capitol improvement project and put it towards other storm water mitigation efforts.

“When we were looking at projects that we could submit for this congressionally directed funding this was one of those obvious ones from the city’s perspective” said O’ Connor. “And having it in the appropriations bill on the house side is a major hurdle for us to overcome.”