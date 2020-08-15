Trone introduces bipartisan legislation to strengthen America’s medical supply chain

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As the United States continues to navigate through a pandemic, as well as a shortage of personal protection equipment, Congressmen David Trone and John Joyce are working to improve the domestic medical supply chain.

Congressman David Trone of Maryland and John Joyce of Pennsylvania announced a bipartisan legislation that works to strengthen America’s medical supply chain.

The Strengthening Our Health Security Through Resilient Medical Supply Chains Annual Review Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to produce an annual report detailing where and how the United States is sourcing medical supplies.

This report would describe the dependence that our country has on critical devices, supplies, and drugs that are sourced outside of the United States.

Congressman Trone released a statement about this legislation that reads:

"This pandemic has shown us that our medical supply chain in the United States is in need of repair. The Strengthening Our Health Security Through Resilient Medical Supply Chains Annual Review Act will allow us to create a supply chain that can withstand future public health crises and will create jobs in the process."

Congressman Joyce echoed Trone’s statement with his own sentiments, “By ending our dependence on the Chinese government for critical medicines and supplies, we can ensure the safety of our supply chain while creating family-sustaining jobs for American workers.”