Trone calls for Civil Rights icon Curt Flood’s induction into baseball Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone sent a letter to the National Baseball Hall of Fame urging the chair of the board to induct three time all-star and civil rights icon Curt Flood.

Last year Trone and members of Congress honored the 50th anniversary of flood’s pioneering efforts, but last year’s vote to induct flood into the Hall of Fame was put on pause because of the pandemic. Flood is known for being the first player in MLB history to reject a trade which ultimately put an end to the reserve clause.

The end of this clause representing the beginning of athletes having free agency over their careers and led the way for professional sports and workers’ rights. Even if it meant that standing up would jeopardize his own career, flood made it his mission to ensure players generations after him had a free agency system.

During time where so many Americans are divided, we can come together to remember someone who stood for what was right” said Trone. “Even though he knew it would be difficult and dire consequences against him.”

The 2021 induction ceremony will take place Sept. 8th and the Golden Days Era Committee are set to meet in the fall for the class of 2022.