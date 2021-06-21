Triple stabbing leaves three hospitalized in Langley Park

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A triple stabbing over the weekend left three men hospitalized in Prince George’s County.

Authorities said that officers were called to a residential area on the 1400 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park for the report of a stabbing around 9:30 Sunday night. Two people suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, and the other victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Reports say a large group fight broke out. Police have no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

