Three dead, two hospitalized after fire in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Fire Department responded to a massive house fire that killed three people and hospitalized two others.

The fire happened around 7 p.m., when it consumed the entire home on Linganor Avenue and spread to the siding of the neighboring house.

Steve Lohr, fire chief with HFD, said, “At 18:49, approximately 10 minutes to 7, box alarm was transmitted for number 320 Linganore Avenue for the house on fire with multiple entrapments.”

While firefighters were able to control the spread, the home was a total loss.

There is currently no update on the condition of the two hospitalized individuals or the relation of the five people.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal will be assisting HFD in the response and is still investigating the cause of the fire.