Maryland

Trial continues for Smithsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

The third day of trial continued at Washington County Circuit Court.

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 07:14 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 07:14 PM EDT

Trial continues for Smithsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. - Its the third day of trial for a Smithsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a  minor.

Ryan Magoun, 19, was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting his neighbor while they were playing video games back in June of 2017. 

On the third day of trial, evidence was presented and witnesses took the stand, including Magoun's parents, the forensic scientist and the victim. The victim is a sixth grader, who said, "He needs to learn a lesson for what he did."

At one point, Magoun was seen sobbing in court. The State's Attorney says they're concerned the defense is using Magoun's medical issues, including "anxiety issues" to delay proceedings. 


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected