Trial continues for Smithsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
The third day of trial continued at Washington County Circuit Court.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. - Its the third day of trial for a Smithsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Ryan Magoun, 19, was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting his neighbor while they were playing video games back in June of 2017.
On the third day of trial, evidence was presented and witnesses took the stand, including Magoun's parents, the forensic scientist and the victim. The victim is a sixth grader, who said, "He needs to learn a lesson for what he did."
At one point, Magoun was seen sobbing in court. The State's Attorney says they're concerned the defense is using Magoun's medical issues, including "anxiety issues" to delay proceedings.
