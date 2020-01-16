Tri-State Zoological Park could lose some animals

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Some of the animals at Tri-State Zoological park in Cumberland, Md. may be getting transported soon. Bob Candy, the owner of the zoo, is hoping he will have a chance to fairly make his case before the animals are possibly taken away.

PETA sued Candy after several animals died in Candy’s care since 2016. PETA says that Candy violated the Endangered Species Act and that his tigers, lions, and lemurs have not been properly cared for. Candy says this is simply not the case.

“We’re very well known for the care of the animals here and people know we love our animals and we take care of our animals here,” said Bob Candy.

Candy put in an appeal to keep his animals from being transported to an animal sanctuary in Colorado. A veterinarian, sent by PETA, came and looked at the animals and so far, there is no word on what came of that visit.