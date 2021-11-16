Tri-State Printing, Inc. celebrates 50 years

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A family-owned business in Hagerstown is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Tri-State Printing, Inc. was presented with a proclamation from Hagerstown Mayor Keller, a citation from the Maryland General Assembly, and honorary awards from other powers within state and local government, for its service to the Hagerstown community for half a century.

The company was founded in 1971 and was then owned by Peter and Karen Wright for nearly 20 years until their children, Sam and Julia took over in 2000.

“We started as kids we’d be 12-13 years old coming in after school helping work…Collating was a big thing back then, stuffing envelopes, we spent a lot of Christmas dinners putting letters together and I don’t know just some fond memories of putting things together,” said President and Co-Owner of Tri-State Printing Sam Wright.

The family hopes to eventually pass the business onto the third generation.