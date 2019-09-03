Traveling exhibit arrives in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Smithsonian Museum’s traveling Water/Ways exhibit finally arrived in Hagerstown which showcases just how vital water is around the world.

The exhibit explores the endless impacts of water in our world and how it affects landscapes, settlements and even migration. The importance of water isn’t a secret, but visitors got a chance to learn how much water can be used to make one simple cup of coffee and they were more than surprised.

“It’s a very different story when you think about the rest of Maryland which is on the bay or the ocean,” said Washington County Historical Society Curator Anna Cueto. “We have to be thinking about how we balance those responsibilities that we have for usage and for enjoyment.”

The Water/Ways exhibit will stay in Hagerstown until October 12.