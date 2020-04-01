Travel permits for Maryland farm workers during stay-at-home order

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Department of Business Development and the Maryland Farm Bureau is providing documents for farm workers and farm contractors, that “will allow farmers that provide essential services to continue working and transporting goods,” the City of Hagerstown said.

It’s recommended to keep the two travel verification documents on your person to avoid any issues now that there are new restrictions in Maryland to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The city said the documents were prepared by the University of Maryland Ag Law Initiative.

Governor Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order on Monday for the state of Maryland which means people found in violation of the order can face a misdemeanor charge. The order mandates that people only leave their homes for necessities like food, medical services and travel-related to caring for family, friends or pets. It also exempts employees who are traveling to and from their jobs at an essential business. Hogan said people are still allowed to exercise outdoors as long as they are keeping a 6-foot distance from others and not congregating in groups of 10 or more.

Maryland State Police said they would not randomly stop anyone on the road to check if they are in violation of the order. Police also said people do not need to carry travel documents, but it is advised to have them to clear any questions.