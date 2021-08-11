Trauma Responsive Frederick aims to help residents cope and heal from their trauma

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the National Center for PTSD, around 8 million adults experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder each year, and with the ongoing pandemic many people are experiencing even more trauma.

In an effort to combat this issue residents in Frederick, Maryland came together to develop an initiative called Trauma Responsive Frederick. This initiative consists of a group of volunteers in all sectors, including County government, healthcare, small business, and many social service agencies in the County.

The program aims to share trauma-coping tactics and provides training resources to community members, By forming workgroups and online services. This will also work as a way to teach people about the various forms of trauma and how to recognize the signs and understand the impact it has on people’s lives.

“Members of this group come from a cross-section of businesses, government, community-based organizations, healthcare providers, and caring residents with lived experience. They are dedicated to promoting understanding, advocacy, and healing for all. This initiative is just one more example of how Frederick County is a caring community,” said Jan Gardner, Frederick County Executive.

Organizers recently launched their new site which provides a variety of resources and initiatives.