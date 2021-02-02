Trash pickup in Hagerstown following snowstorm

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus clear snow from the street in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Following the snowstorm that shut down several government operations on Monday, trash and recycling pickup in the city has shifted. Pickup was canceled on Monday and Tuesday, and normal collection is set to resume on Wednesday.

For most of the city’s zones (Zones A through D), pickup will be shifted by two days. Zone A, for example, which would typically set out trash and recycling on Sunday night, should instead set out trash on Tuesday night.

For Zone E, however, which usually sets out trash on Thursday night, there will be no trash pickup for the week. Zone F (the city center) will only have one scheduled pickup as opposed to the regular two, and should set out all trash and recyclables on Wednesday night.

“We regret the significant change in service and appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we get through this winter storm,” the city wrote in a news release. “The safety of the crews is our top priority.”

The city requests residents ensure all trash and recycling is visible in the deep snow.

For more information, contact the Department of Parks & Engineering at 301-739-8577, ext. 106, or visit www.hagerstownmd.org. If you need help to find your zone, please visit the city’s website and search for “Collection Schedules & Zone Maps” or visit https://www.hagerstownmd.org/209/Collection-Schedules-Zones.