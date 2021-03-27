Trapped dog rescued in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md (WDVM) – Several Montgomery County firefighters came to the rescue of a trapped dog in Wheaton on Friday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to reports that a golden doodle had gotten trapped underneath the deck of a house.

Units responded to the house on Stonington road and after about an hour, the doodle was reunited with its very grateful owner.

“Once we got to the animal, we were able to assess the animal to see that the animal was not injured,” Lieutenant Diandrea Richardson said. “And [the dog] did not appear to have any type of psychological trauma or anything.”