Trapped dog rescued in Wheaton

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEATON, Md (WDVM) – Several Montgomery County firefighters came to the rescue of a trapped dog in Wheaton on Friday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to reports that a golden doodle had gotten trapped underneath the deck of a house.

Units responded to the house on Stonington road and after about an hour, the doodle was reunited with its very grateful owner.

“Once we got to the animal, we were able to assess the animal to see that the animal was not injured,” Lieutenant Diandrea Richardson said. “And [the dog] did not appear to have any type of psychological trauma or anything.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories