Transportation experts predict major decline in holiday travel

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Transportation experts are forecasting major decreases in travel this holiday week compared to years past, with an estimated 34 million fewer people traveling.

AAA says COVID-19 concerns are to blame for the big dip in travel numbers.

The organization predicts a major drop in the number of people traveling by plane, train, or bus, with more Americans opting to travel in the safety and privacy of their cars. 96 percent of Americans traveling for the holidays this year are expected to drive to their destination.

AAA offers a few tips to minimize COVID-19 exposure on your holiday road trip.

“Pack plenty of water, snacks, and things of that nature to avoid or minimize the number of stops you need to make on your way. There’s also little things we have to think about this year, like bringing plenty of hand sanitizer, face masks, and hand soap with us,” said Ragina Ali of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

In stark contrast to holiday seasons of years past, AAA says gas prices have actually gone down by an average of 34 cents nationwide, compared to last year.