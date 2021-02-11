Translation errors in Md. vaccine scheduling system raises accessibility concerns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland residents and local government officials have voiced various concerns with the Maryland Health Department and its vaccine distribution efforts. But concerns over the physical vaccination plans aren’t the only issue.

Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro has recently voiced concerns over PrepMod, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling system, and its Spanish translation.

“The state might think that this is appropriate and it’s being translated and that folks are being able to access it, the specific example has shown that it is absolutely incorrect,” said Navarro.

In one example, Navarro says PrepMod asked for an address but used “hablar” which means “to address.”

And these translations errors have created an unintended barrier.

“So you can just imagine that if we all do all this work that you were just describing and when people get to the step of registering, it’s asking for a carrera, a racecar race, people are obviously going to give up. So, this is not acceptable.”

Acting Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services, Dr. Jinlene Chan says the state understands the concerns and they are being fixed.