Update: Fatal crash closes roads and ramps on Shady Grove Road, I370

Maryland
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Pete Piringer

Update 8:09 a.m.: Montgomery Fire officials announced this morning that the driver of the car in the collision on Shady Grove Road has died from their injuries. Officials say the driver was an adult male.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A collision around 5:45 a.m. between a box truck and a car has closed Shady Grove Road between Crabbs Branch Way and the ramps for I370, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

Officials say a box truck flipped and overturned into an embankment on Shady Grove Road after a collision with the car. The driver of the car has suffered traumatic injuries, officials say.

The driver of the box truck sustained non life-threatening injuries after being rescued from the embankment using a slope evacuation technique, fire officials say.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories