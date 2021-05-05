Live wires ignite truck in Gaithersburg, closing roads, cutting power

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Live wires on a Gaithersburg road ignited a pickup truck Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say. The incident led to a power outage in the area.

Officials responded to West Diamond Avenue and Muddy Branch Road for the fire around 7:30 a.m.

Electrical service Pepco took control of the power and the fire was extinguished soon after, but there is a power outage in the area and several traffic lights are down.

Inactive traffic lights include West Diamond Avenue, Muddy Branch Road, and the westbound ramp to I-270.

The area of West Diamond Avenue and Muddy Branch Road was closed. No injuries have been reported.

