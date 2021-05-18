Traffic crashes leading cause of death among teens; NRSF provides safety campaign

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, nearly 50 teenagers die in traffic crashes each year – and looking at it from a wider angle six teens die every day across the U.S.

Traffic crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for teens. During this month, the national road safety foundation is reminding teens of the dangers and parents of the crucial role they have in encouraging their kids to drive safely.

Statics show teenagers are dying at an alarming rate every year with nearly 2,500 young people killed in crashes last year. In 2019, The Maryland Department of Transportation reported over 500 deaths, and over 40 of the victims were teens. NRSF offers specific tips for parents of new and soon-to-be drivers.

“We are operating a two-ton vehicle that can cause a lot of damage. We have to model proper driving behavior, it’s imperative because what you do is what your teenager is going to do,” said Michelle Anderson, National Road Safety Foundation.

NRSF shares resources to help parents have honest discussions with their teens about the dangers and the responsibility of getting behind the wheel. One of the resources includes a new mini-documentary from The National Road Safety Foundation that tells a true story about every parent’s nightmare – a fatal car crash involving their child. For more information, go to their website.