Update: All I270 Northbound lanes closed

Update 2:56 p.m.: Maryland State Police says there are no reported injuries.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say an overturned tractor-trailer at the 23-mile marker has blocked all northbound lanes of I270. Police reported the closure at 2 p.m. today.

Police say State Police from Rockville are assisting in the road closure and are helping to divert traffic to roadways MD 109 and MD 121.

Police say they do not know when the roadway will be reopened.