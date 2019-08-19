Traffic advisory: Westbound lane of W. Antietam Street closure

The lane will be closed each weekday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. until August 27.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The westbound lane of W. Antietam Street will be closed to thru traffic between Rochester Place and Summit Avenue starting Tuesday at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The city of Hagerstown said this closure will repeat each weekday, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., until next Tuesday, August 27. The eastbound lane will stay open to traffic.

Hagerstown’s Department of Public Works needs to reconstruct a drainage inlet on West Antietam Street, which is the reason for the lane closure, according to the City. Detour routes will be posted to direct traffic around the closure.

Westbound emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through this section of W. Antietam Street while the closure is in effect, but will be able to respond to service calls within the block; eastbound vehicles will not be affected, according to the City.