Tractor-trailer fire closes I-70 EB at Clearspring Rd exit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A tractor-trailer fire closed all lanes on I-70 eastbound at exit 18 near Clearspring Road, the Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Sergeant Brown with Maryland State Police, the trailer caught on fire but the cause is unknown at this time. The officer says the driver is fine and no injuries were reported. As of 6:45 p.m., a tow was on the scene and all lanes should be open soon, Brown said.

WDVM reporter Brendan Reynolds observed one lane was open for traffic to get by. This story will be updated.