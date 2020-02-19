Tractor-trailer fire closes I-70 EB at Clearspring Rd exit

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A tractor-trailer fire closed all lanes on I-70 eastbound at exit 18 near Clearspring Road, the Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Sergeant Brown with Maryland State Police, the trailer caught on fire but the cause is unknown at this time. The officer says the driver is fine and no injuries were reported. As of 6:45 p.m., a tow was on the scene and all lanes should be open soon, Brown said.

WDVM reporter Brendan Reynolds observed one lane was open for traffic to get by. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories