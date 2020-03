HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A portion of I-70 westbound lanes have been closed after a tractor trailer collided into a jersey wall and was engulfed in flames.

Just before 8 p.m., EMS responded to a tractor trailer on fire at mile marker 29. According to Washington County Dispatch Supervisors, the cause of the crash is still unknown and the driver was transported for non-life threatening injuries.

Alert: Washington County; Crash on I-70 west at mile marker 29; all lanes closed; tr #mdotnews #MDTraffic — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) March 30, 2020

This story will be updated.