Tractor-trailer crash closes Damascus Road

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — A tractor-trailer spilling fuel after crashing into a car and utility pole Friday morning in Damascus has prompted road closures, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say.

Officials say Damascus Road is closed in both directions between Mullinix Mill Road and Howard Chapel Road.

An image tweeted by MCFRS official Pete Piringer shows a damaged utility pole leaning on the trailer. Hazmat is on the scene.

Officials say commuters should expect significant delays and should seek an alternate route. No injuries are reported.