UPDATE: I-81 near Halfway Blvd., reopens following crash

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Hagerstown with one vehicle results in fuel spill. Courtesy: Washington County, Maryland Fire Calls

One person was transported to a local hospital.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — UPDATE: The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 re-opened shortly before 9 a.m., Tuesday following a two-vehicle accident.

Maryland State Police say, the driver of the tractor-trailer made an unsafe lane change, striking a Ford Mustang, and ruptured the fuel tank on the rig, which caused the fuel to spill across the highway.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was transported to Meritus Medical Center.

Original story as follows:

A two-vehicle accident, involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, has closed down a portion of Interstate 81 in Hagerstown.

The northbound lanes between mile-markers 3 and 5, north of the interchange for Interstate 70, were closed.

According to Washington County Central Dispatch, the tractor-trailer spilled approximately 125 gallons of fuel on the roadway.

The crash was reported around 7:35 a.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

Troopers from Maryland State Police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.