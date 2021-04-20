Town of Thurmont works to enhance its parks

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Thurmont is working hard to ensure its outdoor spaces are ready for the summer

Thurmont’s water department will be turning on the water in the parks for restrooms, drinking fountains and spigots. This will help to ensure locals are hydrated and proper handwashing can take place while enjoying the outdoors.

It was also announced that the streets and parks department will be installing a new exercise trail at Eyler Road Park, where locals can be active in a safe socially distanced outdoor setting.

“It’s great that we can do this as a community. These efforts are important and we try to do what’s best for the town,” said Thurmont’s Mayor John Kinnaird.

The funding for the trail comes from a Maryland DNR Program Open Space grant, and locals can expect the trail to be open within the next few weeks.