Town of Clear Spring, Maryland to celebrate rich 200-year history this weekend

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — This fall weekend may be a great time to take in some western Maryland history in the town of Clear Spring, marking its 200th birthday.

Why not some fall fireworks to congratulate this charming western Washington County community? It was founded in 1821 as a scenic rest stop along the National Road, now Route 40.

“There’s the clear spring down the road, and there was a tavern that was built beside that and people stopped, fed their horses, had a place to stay and commonly referred to it as the Clear Spring Tavern,” said Christy Hixon with the Clear Spring 200th Anniversary Committee.

With so much to see to relive history here, visitors can take a self-guided tour.

“We have a book that was paid by the Washington County Convention and Business Bureau for us,” said Juanita Grimm, the town clerk. “It highlights over 100 photos of the town of Clear Spring, then and now.”

Hixon takes pride that many of the buildings in the town from its earliest times are still here.

“We have been able to preserve the 1831 plum grove, and the 1820 Brown’s Meeting House and the 1823 post office,” Hixon said.

As town clerk Juanita Grimm will tell you, Clear Spring is more than just all the rich history. It’s the people that also make it really special.

“Everybody knows everybody,” Grimm said. “It’s a wonderful family community, and we love doing community events.”

The town is so upbeat about its future It is recruiting volunteers for its 250th celebration. This weekend’s celebration will also pay tribute to the late Mayor Paul D. Hose who passed away unexpectedly this past summer at age 73.

The Saturday festivities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to enjoy the fireworks display at 7:30 p.m.