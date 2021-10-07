Town of Boonsboro plants hundreds of trees to help with stormwater runoff

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Town of Boonsboro partnered with Potomac Edison to plant hundreds of trees around town.

Roughly 300 trees were planted in Boonsboro on Thursday — large, native Maryland trees like redbuds, sycamores and maples.

“We wanted to do some bigger trees so between our monetary donation as well as the towns we were able to get larger 5-gallon trees out here,” said Michele Dellinger Potomac Edison Forestry Analyst.

The tree planting is all part of a Potomac Edison FirstEnergy initiative to advance the use of sustainable practices.

“A great way to give back to our community is by partnering with our community and showing our commitment to the environment through our tree plantings,” Dellinger said.

The town of Boonsboro is using the Potomac Edison FirstEnergy initiative to help manage its stormwater runoff and increase tree canopy.

“When you plant trees they create pathways back down into the ground and their tree canopies hold rainwater long enough to be evaporated but we get less runoff into the local waterways,” said Paul Mantello Boonsboro Town Manager.

The trees will be maintained by the town.

“Each of these trees is going to be included in a database that we track so it’s not gonna be just plant and forget we will make sure that all the trees grow up and become well established,” Mantello mentioned.