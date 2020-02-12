Town makes plans to revitalize Hancock

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — Anyone driving through the streets of Hancock, Maryland may conclude the place needs some love. Empty storefronts reflect some neglect in the heart of the town.

But some new energy in town hall and a volunteer group are planning to capitalize on some natural advantages which can turn the community around.

“We sit just off the interstate ramp of I-70 at each end of town,” says Town Manager Joe Gilbert. “And we have a scenic bike and hiking trail right along the Potomac.”

With Gilbert planning to revitalize Hancock from his desk in town hall, J Loren is heading up Main Street Hancock, a volunteer group to generate an entrepreneurial spirit in the community.

Loren is kicking back from an active career working in the rock music industry and relocated to Hancock from a charming rural town in Virginia. He envisions Hancock’s main drag bustling with coffee shops and thriving retail stores and boutique hotels and condos and trendy lofts to fill all the neglected property which, he says, “has great bones… the historic character is here still.”

Several strategies are in place: a hospitality district, “town center,” enterprise zone and Maryland “Main Street” designation. The duo hope to convene a public meeting in town soon to put their plans on a fast track.