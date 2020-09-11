Town hall discusses reimagining Montgomery County policing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – A virtual town hall was held Thursday night to discuss policing in Montgomery County.

County Council Member Will Jawando was joined by the County Council President Sidney Katz, members of the Office of Legislative Oversight, and other advocates for police reform.

“It’s commonly said that, ‘if you don’t do anything wrong, there’s no reason you’ll be stopped, you won’t be pulled over, you won’t be arrested, you won’t be shot, you won’t be harmed by law enforcement,'” Jawando said. “But unfortunately, that has never been true here in the U.S.”

They met to discuss recent data from the OLO’s July report, highlighting racial disparities in policing.

According to the report, with African Americans making up 18 percent of Montgomery County’s population, they accounted for 37 percent of traffic stops in 2018, 44 percent of arrests in 2017, and 57 percent of 2019 incidents that resulted in police use of force.

“I do want to mention that disparities by race and ethnicity that appear in this data do not prove that there is bias in policing,” OLO Legislative Analyst Natalia Carrizosa said. “But they do indicate that further investigation is advisable.”

During the panel, the OLO outlined its recommendations, which include having County Police track and report data on their street stops, collect and report race and ethnicity data for all their data sets, and regularly survey residents and staff on police-community relations.

Jawando said their next steps moving forward is evaluating current police data and recommendations to guide future legislation for police reform.

