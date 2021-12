As we close the door on 2021 and enter the New Year’s unknown, we look back at our 2021 year-end review. Here are WDVM’s most clicked-on stories of the year.

This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Gonzalez died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the Pentagon building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. (Pentagon Force Protection Agency via AP)

Superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools, Dr. Theresa Alban

3 – Weapons complaint leads to lockdown in Frederick

Rosencrans Court, Frederick

Courtesy: FCPS

After a multi-day, mult-state chase, four people, one of whom is believed to be former Baltimore County cop, Robert Vicosa, have died in a car crash in Smithsburg, Md.

It’s a process that many associates with the Civil War: states separating from each other to create or join new ones. But it could be a possibility in western Maryland.

Parent Stacy Langton speaks to the Fairfax County School Board on Sept. 23, 2021.

8 – Fairfax County contemplating a flag ordinance

Minority owned business labels on display at Giant Foods. (Courtesy: Giant Foods)

10 – Multimillion dollar lottery ticket sold at Hagerstown convenience store