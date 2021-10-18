Tonix Pharmaceuticals comes to Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick has welcomed a new company to the area called Tonix Pharmaceuticals, which is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to develop new therapy methods to address the needs of patients.

This is an effort to expand innovative technology within Frederick and offer more resources to residents.

According to Tonix Pharmaceuticals, the company has two main areas of work, one being pandemic preparedness and the other aims to develop drugs for the central nervous system.

With this company making its debut, Frederick residents can expect more medical resources and job opportunities.





“Tonix Pharmaceuticals does great work in the biopharmaceutical space and, equally important, brings high-paying jobs to our community,” said Congressman Trone. “We welcome Tonix to Maryland’s 6th District and look forward to its positive impact in Frederick.”

Doctor Seth Lederman, who is the CEO of Tonix, expressed his hope to encourage young people to join the STEM field and study more science in school

“We at Tonix are excited to achieve this significant milestone in our efforts toward supporting and growing our pipeline of vaccines and antiviral therapeutics,” stated Dr. Lederman. “We believe that this strategy will enable Tonix to develop vaccines and therapeutics to address the current COVID-19 pandemic, and to be prepared to efficiently combat potential novel or emerging pathogens, termed ‘Disease X’, that could impact society in the future.”

Learn more about the company here: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)