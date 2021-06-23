Tom Perez announces candidacy for Maryland Governor

TAKOMA, Md. (WDVM) — Former DNC chair Tom Perez announced his candidacy for Maryland Governor on Wednesday.

Perez is the former Maryland Labor Secretary, Montgomery County Councilmember, Obama Labor Secretary, and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. He shared the news in a powerful video on how he plans to serve the state.

In his video Perez states, “But there’s a lot left to do and that’s why I’m running for Governor, to build a Maryland where our kids have equal opportunity no matter what ZIP code they live in. A Maryland where every person who wants a job can find one. A Maryland where workers have a voice and small businesses can thrive, it would be an honor to be your next Governor.”