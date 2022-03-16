ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s highest court moved the state’s primary election for governor up a couple of weeks from June 28th to July 19th.

This comes as the courts weigh challenges for the new legislative and congressional map. This change could be beneficial for some candidates in Maryland’s crowded race for governor.

Wednesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez joined CASA’s rally for immigrant justice in Annapolis.

“It gives us more time to connect with voters. I’ll always abide by the directives of the state’s highest court and we’ll move forward. I think what we needed in this race was certainty because, over the last few weeks, there were a number of rumors. That will give us that much more time to crisscross the state,” said Perez.

The court of appeals also set a new candidate filing deadline for April 15th.