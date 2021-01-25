Tolson’s earns National Historic Landmark status

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Tolson’s Chapel and School in Sharpsburg, Maryland has been designated as a National Historic Landmark by the Secretary of the Interior.

Tolson’s was built by the black community in Sharpsburg and surrounding areas in 1866. The building was used as a Methodist Episcopal Church and also served as a Freedman’s Bureau School.

“Tolson’s Chapel is really an example of how this community this black community of Sharpsburg rallied around and created their own space,” said Historian Edie Wallace.

Tolson’s has been closed to the public during the pandemic but is typically a place where people can get a tour and learn about its historical significance.