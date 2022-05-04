DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — A shooting in District Heights has left a 4-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy injured in the 6700 block of Alpine St in District Heights.

The toddler was shot in the upper body by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting, while the teenager was shot in the lower body, both boys are in stable condition.

“Of course, this is something we frown upon here, we found it best to saturate the area,” said Acting Chief of Police, Ronald Tarplay. “We know vehicles pulled up, multiple rounds fire, unknown if there were any specific targets…it is unknown if there was return fire.”

A dog was also shot according to police and has died.

Police said they are looking for multiple shooters and multiple cars were involved. They are currently investigating the situation.