Toddler struck by car in Silver Spring

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) -- Braving the early morning chill, a line of customers stood outside the doors of the new Common Market Co-op on West 7th Street.

"I'm an early bird so I just wanted to come out and see what they got," said first-in-line shopper, Patricia. Like many, Patricia lives in the neighborhood that surrounds the College Park Plaza and has been waiting to walk over for opening day.