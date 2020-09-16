Toddler struck by car in Silver Spring

Maryland

The child is expected to recover

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Toddler struck by car in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A toddler is hospitalized after being struck by a car Tuesday in Montgomery County.

Fire and rescue officials say it happened on the intersection of Georgia and Dexter Avenue in Silver Spring. The incident backed up traffic for hours but luckily the child didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories