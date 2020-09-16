Toddler struck by car in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A toddler is hospitalized after being struck by a car Tuesday in Montgomery County.
Fire and rescue officials say it happened on the intersection of Georgia and Dexter Avenue in Silver Spring. The incident backed up traffic for hours but luckily the child didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
