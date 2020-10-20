Today is Maryland’s deadline to request a mail-in-ballot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday, October 20, is the last day to request a mail-in-ballot in Maryland.

Voters can either request a mail-in-ballot online or send an application by fax or email. Voters can also request in-person at your local Board of Elections.

So far, 1.6 million ballots have requested in Maryland. 89.9 percent of ballots were mailed, while 9.6 percent were sent via the web. 0.6 percent were requested in-person.

Photo Courtesy: Maryland State Board of Elections

The Maryland State Board of Elections continues to encourage people to vote safe and vote with a mail-in ballot.