WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Gas prices are climbing, but that’s not the only increased cost of driving – inflation is also causing car insurance rates to spike.

Experts say the key to keeping your insurance rates low is to shop around — just by comparing rates, you could save almost $900 a year. Other than just shopping around, increasing your deductible and asking for other benefits such as being a safe driver may work in your advantage. Maintaining a good credit score can also help reduce your insurance rates.

“Comparison shop, don’t be afraid to do that,” said Rod Griffin, Senior Director of Consumer Education at Experian. “It empowers you as a consumer. You want insurance companies to compete for your business, so use a tool like Experian to compare those rates and get the best terms you can.”