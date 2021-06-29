Tips to prevent accidental summer poisonings

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Summer is typically a time for enjoying long hikes, swimming and grilling out, but according to poison experts, it can also be a time children are exposed to accidental poisonings.

According to the Maryland Poison Center, during the summer they tend to receive more calls regarding accidental poisonings and they want to make sure parents protect their children from something called Summertime Poisons. Experts say a majority of these poisonings happen to children under the age of six.

The Maryland Poison Center reported summer is the time children are often curious while outdoors exploring their environment.

Children tend to touch or taste something they shouldn’t, such as wild berries or mushrooms which some children mistake as typical food. Experts say its important parents have “ask before you touch” conversations with kids to prevent injuries.

“It is very important parents sit down with their children and explain the dangers of touching things before asking. Parents should set guidelines and rules so kids do not touch things even food without asking first,” said Jessica Dayal, Safe Kids Frederick County Coordinator.

Poison ivy, oak, and sumac can also be an issue when children are playing outdoors. Also, experts report parents should be cautious of bubble blowing because a lot of children mistakenly swallow it and get it in their eyes.

“The risks are very different for each kind of poison. It’s always best as soon as you think something has happened to call the poison center, and that number is 1-800-222-1222. It’s 24/7 staffed by pharmacists and nurses who are specially trained in poisoned information,” said Emily Paterson, Public Education and Communication Specialist from the Maryland Poison Center.

Experts say if a poison happens it’s best to not search the internet for remedies because it can have false information, and poison experts also say parents should not be scared to call the center for help because all calls are confidential.