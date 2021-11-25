Tips to avoid deer collisions

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to Montgomery parks wildlife, it is currently deer mating season, which means drivers need to be on the lookout.

Officials say there have been numerous reports of deer’s coming onto roadways causing accidents, so driver “Be aware of deer”

According to AAA, between 2010 and 2019 over 2000 people were killed in crashes involving strikes with animals. Experts say it’s really important that motorists be especially mindful of deer as it is mating season.

In early mornings and evenings. Many animals, especially deer, are most active during prime commuting hours – roughly around 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials say it’s important to slow down and obey the speed limits to prevent deer collisions.

“If you see a deer coming in your lane, the best thing to do is to stay in your lane. Sometimes if you swerve that confuses the deer, It also runs the risk of you swerving into oncoming traffic and causing a crash or collision with another vehicle. so stay in your lane, if at all possible and use your horn,” said Ragina Ali, Manager, Public & Government Affairs Maryland and Washington, D.C. AAA Mid-Atlantic

At night AAA recommends, using high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic. They say it can help drivers see animals quicker.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, the chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have your seatbelt on. Experts urge drivers and passengers to always wear a seat belt.