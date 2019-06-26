Tip from the public leads to arrest of suspect from 2017 armed bank robbery

Maryland

Raul Gerardo Castro, 32, of Gaithersburg was charged with one count of armed robbery.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An arrest has been made for an armed robbery of a Sandy Spring Bank that occurred in Montgomery Village back in 2017.

Raul Gerardo Castro, 32, of Gaithersburg was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

In June of 2017, Castro allegedly entered the bank, approached the teller and passed a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives released a photograph following the incident and two years later received a tip from the public which led to the identification of Castro as the suspect.

Castro was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.