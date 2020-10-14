Timmons Road closed for bridge rehabilitation

Timmons Road bridge over Linganore Creek will be closed for about two months.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A mile-long stretch of roadway in the eastern part of Frederick County will close for bridge rehabilitation.

The Office of Transportation Engineering announced that Timmons Road, between Dollyhyde Road and Glissans Mill Road, will close for about two months.

Contractor W.F.Delauter & Son, Inc. will begin repairs on the bridge that runs over Linganore Creek on or about October 26.

While the bridge is in fair condition, repairs for cracks and leaks aim to extended the bridge’s use.

“It’s better to put the dollars in now than wait until it’s completely deteriorated and we’re talking a major rehab or replacement at that time,” explained project manager Amanda Radcliffe.

Motorists will soon see signs guiding onto detour routes that will utilize Glissans Mill Road and Dollyhyde Road.

Radcliffe says an average of about 280 vehicles travel along the bridge every day.