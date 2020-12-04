TikTok “intruder” in ICE custody after Hagerstown home break-in

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Officials report Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, is currently in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after breaking into a Maryland woman’s home.

Gomez was caught in a social media video breaking into a Maryland woman’s home. Officials say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested the suspect on Thursday near his home in Hagerstown, Maryland.

According to officials, Gomez was arrested for immigration violations after the Hagerstown Police Department released him on bail following his arrest for burglary, assault, and other criminal charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

