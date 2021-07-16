Thursday night shooting in Hyattsville under investigation

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hyattsville Police Officers continue to investigate after a report of a shooting in the area of 5300 block of Baltimore Avenue on Thursday night around 9:24 pm.

Officials say multiple rifle casings were discovered near the intersection of Jefferson St. and 45th Avenue. At least three businesses in the area were struck by bullets according to officials. Although there were no reports of any injuries or victims in this incident. Officials believe this was a targeted incident.

“This type of brazen and reckless criminal activity that puts the lives of innocent people in danger is not what we typically see in Hyattsville,” said Scott Dunklee, Hyattsville Acting Chief of Police. “Although violent crime in the DMV is on the rise, we are working diligently to keep Hyattsville from being included in those troubling statistics. Our detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses so we can quickly identify and arrest the criminals who fired those shots,” he said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the City of Hyattsville Police Department at 301-985-5060.