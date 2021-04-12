Thurmont works to save their trees

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Thurmont is continuing its efforts in establishing an eco- friendly environment; it all begins with trees.

The town developed a program to save the area’s ash trees, which were at risk of dying off because of the emerald ash borer, an insect that feeds on the trees.

Ash trees make up about 75 percent of Thurmont parks. In an effort to preserve the trees, officials invested in a professional tree service, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources donated over 25 trees to the town to help their parks stay green.

“We’re gonna have a considerable amount of money invested in saving these trees, but it’s kept our park with a beautiful canopy. We did have to take trees down and we’ve filled the ground with young trees, they’re gonna take 30 or 40 years to mature, but when they do we’ll still have a beautiful park with a beautiful canopy over it,” said John Kinnaird, Mayor of Thurmont.

The trees were planted in Westview Drive along the perimeter of East End Park and Eyler Road Park.