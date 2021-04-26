Thurmont mayor asks locals to help protect the town’s water system

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — Officials in Thurmont have been working hard to develop a new, upgraded stormwater management system in an effort to protect the town from pollution.

However, town officials have received reports of locals dumping trash, pesticides and other debris in sewers.

Administrators are asking residents not to contaminate the storm water system.

Town leaders expressed that although there are no fines in place at the moment, future penalties will be set if the contamination continues.

“This is just another step to make sure that our waterways stay clean for wildlife, and also to protect the bay so it doesn’t get impacted,” said Mayor John Kinnaird.

Officials also say leaves might still be falling off some trees, but instead of sweeping it in the roads, locals are encouraged to bag it and wait.

Every Monday morning the town has crews in place to pick up grass cuttings and leaves from every house.