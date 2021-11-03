Thurmont man sentenced for domestic assault

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Thurmont, Maryland man will spend 10 years behind bars after for domestic assault.

34-year-old Nicholas David Anderson plead guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a shotgun by a disqualified person.

This incident happened last July when deputies responded to the report of a fight and found Anderson’s wife suffering from head trauma.

The investigation revealed that Anderson had struck her in the head with the butt of a shotgun.

Anderson had a prior felony conviction so was prohibited from possessing firearms.