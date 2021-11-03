Thurmont man sentenced for domestic assault

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Thurmont, Maryland man will spend 10 years behind bars after for domestic assault.

34-year-old Nicholas David Anderson plead guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a shotgun by a disqualified person. 

This incident happened last July when deputies responded to the report of a fight and found Anderson’s wife suffering from head trauma.

The investigation revealed that Anderson had struck her  in the head with the butt of a shotgun.

Anderson had a prior felony conviction so was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories