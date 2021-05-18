Thurmont celebrates their veterans by hanging flags around the town

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — If residents are walking around the town of Thurmont, they may have noticed that town officials have done some redecorating to show support for their veterans.

In honor of Memorial Day, town leaders have installed banners throughout the downtown area to pay tribute to all of Thurmont’s military service members.

Residents have been asking for something to help honor vets in the area, so this year, thanks to the Thurmont lions club program, Thurmont was to able to express their gratitude all across the town.

“Its great we got to do this. I hope all residents who served are able to feel how grateful we all are,” said Thurmont Mayor, John Kinnaird.

Residents can also purchase flags downtown for their yards.